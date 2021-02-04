Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $12.46 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $12,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in The Allstate by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

NYSE:ALL opened at $109.00 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.22. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.