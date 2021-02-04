Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 2,679 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Grifols were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 102.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grifols during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 9,180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Grifols during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. 15.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GRFS shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

