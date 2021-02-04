Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 892 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $120.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.08 and a 200-day moving average of $123.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.57.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

