Cardinal Capital Management Raises Position in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,630 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UNB opened at $26.73 on Thursday. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $119.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

