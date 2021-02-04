Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Raised to “Buy” at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has $69.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $63.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Cogent Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.78.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

CCOI stock opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.48. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $222,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $54,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,390 shares of company stock valued at $601,653. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 56.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,349 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in Cogent Communications by 15.0% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cogent Communications by 70.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.