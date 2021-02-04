ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $35.96.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCSC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

In related news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $215,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,441 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $108,982.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,872.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

