ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $35.96.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCSC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
