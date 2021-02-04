Cardinal Capital Management Grows Holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in NIC were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NIC by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NIC by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NIC in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

EGOV has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on NIC in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of NIC stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.27. NIC Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

