Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 855 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 78.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,310,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,652 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,822,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,821,000 after purchasing an additional 187,663 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,191,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,607,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 38.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,067,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,919,000 after purchasing an additional 298,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 669,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.33 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.67 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.98.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -93.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.