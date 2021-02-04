DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DLH had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.42%.
DLH stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.18. DLH has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23.
DLHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DLH from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.
About DLH
DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.
