DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DLH had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

DLH stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.18. DLH has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23.

DLHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DLH from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

In related news, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull acquired 7,346 shares of DLH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $71,990.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Zachary Parker acquired 9,200 shares of DLH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $95,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,912.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,046 shares of company stock valued at $191,887. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

