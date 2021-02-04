United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock opened at $169.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

