Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 381.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $21.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CARE shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

