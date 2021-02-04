Heritage Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

MIDD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CL King downgraded shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $134.84 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $149.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

