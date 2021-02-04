Scotiabank Downgrades Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Shares of BPY stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.