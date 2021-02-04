Noble Financial Initiates Coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BSET. TheStreet upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti upped their price objective on Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ BSET opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $211.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.98.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.60 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

