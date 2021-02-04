Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGM. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.75.

ALGM stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,861,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,863,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,945,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

