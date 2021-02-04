PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

PFL stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

