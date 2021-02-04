Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,991,000 after buying an additional 3,207,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 36.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,457,000 after buying an additional 2,599,629 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 57.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,298 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $39,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $193.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

