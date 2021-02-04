CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.76.

NYSE:ITW opened at $197.40 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

