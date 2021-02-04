Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Holdings Lifted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 660.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,146 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.67.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.