Next Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 target price (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,312.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,212.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,186.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

