Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 11 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.4% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,312.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,212.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,186.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

