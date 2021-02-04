Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CFO Sells $63,195.52 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 10,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $63,195.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mary Kathryn Riskey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

On Friday, January 29th, Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,957 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $35,861.14.

Shares of TWO opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 85.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,708,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,038 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1,175.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 189,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 11.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,541,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 152,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWO. BTIG Research began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.