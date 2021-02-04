Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lennox International updated its FY21 guidance to $10.55-$11.15 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 10.55-11.15 EPS.

NYSE:LII opened at $270.85 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $319.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $276,508.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total transaction of $614,732.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,610 shares of company stock worth $2,420,019 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LII shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

