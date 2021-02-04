Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $70.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $81.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,485,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 722,650.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 28,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 28,906 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 285.0% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 486,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.