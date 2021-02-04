Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 179.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $432,817,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,758,190. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.