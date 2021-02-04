Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FPRUY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB lowered Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HSBC lowered Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Fraport alerts:

Shares of FPRUY opened at $28.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. Fraport has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $32.10.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.