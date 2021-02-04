Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FPRUY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB lowered Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HSBC lowered Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of FPRUY opened at $28.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. Fraport has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $32.10.

About Fraport

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

