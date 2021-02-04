Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) PT Raised to $31.00 at SVB Leerink

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price target upped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on INOV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Inovalon in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.
Shares of INOV opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 644.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.
In other Inovalon news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,209.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $138,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,879.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,996 shares of company stock valued at $302,859. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in Inovalon by 27.1% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,702,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Inovalon by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in Inovalon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 115,750 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Inovalon by 29.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 73,020 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Inovalon
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.
