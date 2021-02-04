Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) PT Raised to $31.00 at SVB Leerink

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price target upped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INOV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Inovalon in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of INOV opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 644.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,209.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $138,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,879.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,996 shares of company stock valued at $302,859. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in Inovalon by 27.1% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,702,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Inovalon by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in Inovalon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 115,750 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Inovalon by 29.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 73,020 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

