Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a $4,150.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $4,000.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

AMZN stock opened at $3,312.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,212.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3,186.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

