Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a $4,150.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $4,000.00.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.
AMZN stock opened at $3,312.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,212.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3,186.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.
In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
