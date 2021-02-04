Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.76.

NYSE:KSS opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

