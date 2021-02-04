Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Releases Earnings Results

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

AFL opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $303,749.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,702.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,340 shares of company stock worth $2,462,884 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

