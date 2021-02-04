Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $10.84 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $189.84 million and approximately $24.10 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $10.84 or 0.00028796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.04 or 0.00247162 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00095971 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.