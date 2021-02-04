Tellor (TRB) Price Reaches $35.43 on Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last week, Tellor has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for approximately $35.43 or 0.00094114 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $59.56 million and approximately $66.75 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00063571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.26 or 0.01158980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00048935 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00041831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,709.27 or 0.04540924 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00015690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00020205 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,766,456 coins and its circulating supply is 1,681,290 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

Tellor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

