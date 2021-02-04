Bitcoin Diamond Trading Up 8.4% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond token can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $126.99 million and $4.73 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000251 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00018793 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

