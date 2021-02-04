Hegic (HEGIC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.80 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $96.82 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hegic has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Hegic token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00054056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00143706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 152.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00106394 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00063367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00238561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00040378 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,143,899 tokens. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

Buying and Selling Hegic

