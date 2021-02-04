Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSE NAN opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $14.81.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

