Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE NIQ opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.