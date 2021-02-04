Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of NYSE NIQ opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $14.85.
