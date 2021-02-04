Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Down 21.5% in January

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 345.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $25.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.013 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

