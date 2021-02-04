ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Downgraded to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.35.
Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $52.06 on Thursday. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $60.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47.
In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,097,000 after buying an additional 901,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,012,000 after buying an additional 339,116 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,628,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,655,000 after buying an additional 257,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,984,000 after buying an additional 47,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.
About ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.
