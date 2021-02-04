ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Downgraded to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.35.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $52.06 on Thursday. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $60.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,097,000 after buying an additional 901,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,012,000 after buying an additional 339,116 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,628,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,655,000 after buying an additional 257,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,984,000 after buying an additional 47,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

