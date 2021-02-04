Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPS)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of JPS opened at $9.56 on Thursday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $10.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.
About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
Featured Article: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.