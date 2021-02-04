Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
NVG stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $17.15.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
