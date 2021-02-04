ZCore (ZCR) Trading Up 24.3% Over Last 7 Days

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One ZCore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0835 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $730,441.46 and $15,634.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 8,749,457 tokens. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Token Trading

ZCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

