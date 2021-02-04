Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Shares Gap Up to $5.12

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.12, but opened at $5.80. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Schmitt Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 83.29%.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMIT)

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time under the Schmitt Dynamic Balance System brand name.

