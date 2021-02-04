eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.96.

eBay stock opened at $58.04 on Thursday. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in eBay by 9.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after acquiring an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in eBay by 280.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $506,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160,659 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in eBay by 7.0% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 9,047,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 589,663 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in eBay by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $395,934,000 after acquiring an additional 470,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $260,957,000 after acquiring an additional 195,133 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

