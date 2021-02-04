Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives $26.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.21.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of TRMLF stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

