Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $160.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.41.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

NYSE FIS opened at $131.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of -730.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.20.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,900 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,119 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 517.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 924,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,145,000 after acquiring an additional 775,104 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,515,000 after acquiring an additional 754,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,093,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $160,902,000 after acquiring an additional 659,878 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.