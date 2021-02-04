Bangor Savings Bank Buys 2,696 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,875 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.6% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 11.0% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 19.9% during the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Truefg LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 36.8% during the third quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.37.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $243.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $245.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

