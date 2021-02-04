GWM Advisors LLC Buys 353 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 14.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $29,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Wayfair by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on W shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.84.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,067 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.85, for a total transaction of $1,150,350.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,749 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,604.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $382,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,494 shares of company stock valued at $32,525,264 over the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $284.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.28. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of -40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.