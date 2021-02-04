CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $434,000 Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,516,000 after buying an additional 135,530 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,006,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,681,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,225,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after buying an additional 66,578 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Cummins by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 927,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after buying an additional 123,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cummins by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,624,000 after buying an additional 92,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.30.

CMI stock opened at $235.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $254.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.