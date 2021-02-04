Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP opened at $49.37 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

