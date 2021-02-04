Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $332.39 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.76.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

